Unfortunately for fans, details of her new gig were kept vague. Nine left viewers wanting more, with the network yet to confirm the details of what Tracy will be up to when she returns to television.

"In a new project, with details to come, Tracy Grimshaw returns to Channel 9 in 2024," a network spokesperson said at the event.

The news isn't a huge surprise given Tracy herself has hinted she would be returning to work in 2024 after a well-deserved year off.

Earlier this year, the seasoned journalist took to Twitter to shut down reports of a "comeback" to ACA, which is now hosted by Allison Langdon.

"I'm not coming back to ACA, I haven't been into the office this year, no sneaky meetings and I've always said I may do something else next year, that hasn't changed," she penned in June.

Ally, 44, has proven to be a strong successor to Tracy bringing in top-performing ratings. In the final week of ratings, Ally brought in 1.1 million viewers, with ACA clearly still going strong on Nine.