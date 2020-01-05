The mystery "shirtless" hunk is none other than former host of Seven’s Daily Edition, Tom Williams, who stripped off his top on Dancing with the Stars in 2005. Getty

Tom described how the “expectations are high”, before saying: “I don’t know if that’s a good thing or a bad thing… like, ‘Here’s the dad bod and he’s letting it all out.”

Nevertheless, the 49-year-old, who last year quit his TV role to pursue a career in real estate sales, confessed he is still looking forward to taking on the challenge of entering the jungle.

He went on to say that producers approached him after his mate radio host Ryan “Fitzy” Fitzgerald put his name forward to be on the show.

Despite impressing audiences with his buff body at the time, the now 49-year-old said he hopes audiences aren’t expecting the same bod they saw back then. Channel 7

“He said, ‘Why don’t you ring Tom?’ …so yeah, I have Fitz to thank for tipping me in,” Tom quipped.

In readiness for his stint in the jungle, the father-of-two said he has also weaned himself off everyday pleasures, such as drinking coffee, which could make life at camp challenging.

“I’m competitive in the fact that I always want to do my best,” he said.

Tom’s confession comes after it was announced that former Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby will also be appearing on season six of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Charlotte revealed that she will be joining this year’s group of celebrities in South Africa, saying: “This is going to be crazy!”

Charlotte and Tom join celebrity chef Miguel Maestre as definite cast members, but their fellow contestants remain a mystery.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! season six premieres on Channel 10 on Sunday, January 5.