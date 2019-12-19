Fire up those jungle drums, because the latest cohort of showbiz superstars are set to enter the wilderness in season six of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here 2020. Instagram

"Let's see how I go making paella out of rice and beans. What a way to celebrate my birthday!" Miguel previously stated following the official announcement.

According to the promo, which showed hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris being interrogated by Miguel in a James Bond style sketch, the duo revealed this year’s contestants promise to deliver plenty of fun.

Taking to Instagram, the network shared several clues about this year’s contestants, which include a “footy legend,” “leading lady”, “blonde bombshell” and “TV mega star”.

A number of celebs have been rumoured to be joining Miguel, including performer Rhonda Burchmore, funny lady Sophie Monk and radio personality Tommy Little.

With the show’s January 5 premiere just around the corner, there’s been plenty of speculation about who will be taking part, so to satisfy your curiosity, here’s what we know. Instagram

The Daily Telegraph has reported that Love Island’s Erin Barnett may also be entering the jungle, alongside Tom Williams and AFL player Dale Thomas.

A clue for a “pop culture guru” revealed they spend a lot of time with their aunty, which had many guessing it is Yumi Stynes, Dylan Lewis or Todd Sampson, news.com.au reported.

Another clue for a “hunky” TV presenter, which was shared on Twitter, revealed the star “once famously lost his shirt”.

Fans were quick to comment on the cheeky clue, with some suggesting the reference was for Matty J, Beau Ryan or Tommy Little.

An equally ambiguous hint for a TV megastar who is referred to as an “international party animal” had many speculating whether it would be Lindsay Lohan.

The promo showed hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris being interrogated by Miguel in a James Bond style sketch. Instagram

“This international party animal likes to prove her critics wrong,” the promo hinted.

Another clue for a “reality television beauty” who was last seen on a “tropical paradise” had others wondering if it is Love Island host, actress and singer Sophie Monk.

But another hint for a “blonde bombshell” had many guessing Sydney PR guru Roxy Jacenko will be joining the 2020 cast.

Among the “footy legend” names being kicked around are soccer players Kevin Muscat and Mark Bosnich, former Swans player Warwick Capper and Nick “Honey Badger” Cummins.

While it remains a mystery who will be joining Miguel in 2020, those who are confirmed will be competing for a $100,000 cheque for their chosen charity.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! season six premieres on Channel 10 on Sunday, January 5.