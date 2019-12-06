Geordie Shore's Charlotte Grosby protests about Sea World
WOAH!
Reality-TV star Charlotte Crosby is taking a stand against animal cruelty.
The Geordie Shore star is the latest celebrity to join animal rights organisation PETA to protest cruelty to orcas and other dolphins at SeaWorld.
Crosby can be seen "trapped" inside a Houdini-style tank of water.
"Dolphins and other cetaceans suffer for decades in cramped tanks. Never buy tickets to dolphin shows," said Charlotte.
She continued: "I would feel so claustrophobic being in such a small space. Obviously, it's massively cruel, and I just want everyone to know that. … Animals will keep on living and dying in misery as long as people support places like Sea World."
Pamela Anderson, Krysten Ritter, Sharon Osbourne, Noah Cyrus, the late Sir Roger Moore are amongst the other celebrities who have spoken up about this cause.