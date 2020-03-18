Quarantined Hollywood actor Tom Hanks has given fans an update on his and wife Rita Wilson’s condition. Getty

He continued: “Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife @ritawilson has won 6 straight hands of Gin Rummy and leads by 201 points.”

The Forest Gump star then quipped he has since learnt not to spread his Vegemite so thick, after he posted a snap of his toast, which several fans seemingly teased him about.

He also shared a photo of his former favourite typewriter, which he admitted he has since fallen out of love with, given its familiar name “Corona”.

“I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love,” he wrote, before adding: “We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx”.

Tom’s lighthearted update comes after it was revealed he and Rita had been discharged hospital, where they had remained since being diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

According to People, a representative for the couple confirmed they had left the hospital and were continuing their recovery – under quarantine – in a rented home in Queensland.

Tom initially broke the news about his and Rita’s diagnosis on Instagram last Wednesday.

At the time, he shared a photo of a pair of gloves in a cytotoxic rubbish bin, along with a lengthy message about their diagnosis.

Tom's son, Chet, later took to social media to update fans on his parents progress.