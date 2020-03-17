Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have reportedly been discharged from the Queensland hospital, where they remained after being diagnosed with coronavirus last week. Getty

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Tom shared an ambiguous photo of a pair of gloves in a cytotoxic rubbish bin, along with a lengthy message about his and Rita’s diagnosis.

The couple revealed they tested positive while in the Gold Coast, where Tom was about to start filming a movie, but production has reportedly gone into lockdown.

Following the news of Tom and Rita’s diagnosis, their son, Chet, took to social media to update fans on their progress.

A representative for Tom and Rita confirmed they have left the hospital and continuing their recovery – under quarantine – in a rented home in Australia. Getty

After confirming his parents’ diagnosis, Chet went on to say that they were in good spirits and were “not even that sick".

He concluded by telling fans to not worry because his parents weren’t, saying: “They’re going through the necessary health precautions, obviously.”

According to 9Honey, Queensland officials also released a statement that suggested where the American couple likely contracted COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Tom shared an ambiguous photo of a pair of gloves in a cytotoxic rubbish bin, along with a lengthy message about his and Rita’s diagnosis. Instagram

While officials didn’t call out Tom and Rita specifically, the statement mentioned that all of the state’s new patients are non-contact cases, which suggests they were infected overseas.

The Hollywood couple were reportedly in Australia in January for the film’s pre-reproduction, but then returned to the States for the Academy Awards.

Tom and Rita returned to Australia recently and since testing positive have remained in self-isolation at the Gold Coast Hospital before moving to their rented house.