Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson have been in self-isolation since they announced on social media that they tested positive for Coronavirus.

While officials didn’t call out Tom and Rita specifically, the statement mentioned that all of the state’s new patients are non-contact cases, which suggests they were infected overseas.

The Hollywood couple were reportedly in Australia in January for the film’s pre-reproduction, but then returned to the States for the Academy Awards.

Tom and Rita returned to Australia recently, where they have remained for more than a week, and since testing positive have been in self-isolation at a Gold Coast Hospital.

The couple revealed they tested positive while in the Gold Coast, where Tom is about to start filming a movie, but authorities have now confirmed where they contracted the virus. Getty

Given they had several public appearances, the couple are now helping officials trace their whereabouts, so they can notify any potential people at risk.

Today Extra host David Campbell has also announced that he is going to get tested and, if need be, self-isolate following his interview with Rita this week.

Tom shared the details about his diagnosis on his Instagram on Thursday, writing: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Tom shared an ambiguous photo of a pair of gloves in a cytotoxic rubbish bin, along with a lengthy message about his and Rita’s diagnosis. Instagram

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The Forrest Gump star went on to say that he and Rita will now play the waiting game – in isolation – until they are given more instructions by medical and hospital staff.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he wrote at the time.