The 63-year-old revealed the shock diagnosis on Thursday, sharing a photo of a pair of gloves in a cytotoxic rubbish bin.

The couple tested positive while in the Gold Coast, where Tom is about to start filming a flick.

Given they had several public appearances, the couple are now helping officials trace their whereabouts, so they can notify any potential people at risk.

Today Extra host David Campbell has also announced that he is going to get tested and, if need be, self-isolate following his interview with Rita this week.

The Forrest Gump star revealed details about his diagnosis on his Instagram on Thursday, writing: “We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Hanks went on to say that he and Rita will now play the waiting game – in isolation – until they are given more instructions by medical and hospital staff.

“Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires,” he wrote at the time.