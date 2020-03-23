Tom Hanks has urged people to "give up some comforts" to slow the outbreak of coronavirus - after he contracted the deadly bug while in Australia.

The Hollywood legend was last week released from Gold Coast University Hospital after he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus on March 12.

Hanks had recently said on social media he did not have a fever but was struggling with fatigue.

He said basic tasks like folding washing or doing dishes "leads to a nap on the couch".

"Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone, you don’t get it from anyone," he said.

"Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts ... this, too, shall pass.

"We can figure this out."