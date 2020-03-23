Tom Hanks has urged people to "give up some comforts" to slow the outbreak of coronavirus - after he contracted the deadly bug while in Australia.
The Hollywood legend was last week released from Gold Coast University Hospital after he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for the virus on March 12.
Hanks had recently said on social media he did not have a fever but was struggling with fatigue.
He said basic tasks like folding washing or doing dishes "leads to a nap on the couch".
"Sheltering in place works like this: You don’t give it to anyone, you don’t get it from anyone," he said.
"Common sense, no? Going to take a while, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts ... this, too, shall pass.
"We can figure this out."
Last week, the 63-year-old star revealed he and Rita are doing fine – if not, a little bit bored – with very little change to their symptoms.
The Forest Gump star also quipped that he has since learnt not to spread his Vegemite so thick, after he posted a snap of his toast, which several fans seemingly teased him about.
He also shared a photo of his former favourite typewriter, which he admitted he has since fallen out of love with, given its familiar name "Corona".
“I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love,” he wrote, before adding: “We are all in this together. Flatten the curve. Hanx”.
Tom’s lighthearted update comes after it was revealed he and Rita had been discharged hospital, where they had remained since being diagnosed with coronavirus last week.
According to People, a representative for the couple confirmed they had left the hospital and were continuing their recovery – under quarantine – in a rented home in Queensland.
Tom initially broke the news about his and Rita’s diagnosis on Instagram last Wednesday.
At the time, he shared a photo of a pair of gloves in a cytotoxic rubbish bin, along with a lengthy message about their diagnosis.
Tom's son, Chet, later took to social media to update fans on his parents progress.
