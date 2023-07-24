''It cannot be understated how shattered every single member of Scientology has been by Lisa Marie and Kirstie’s sudden deaths,'' a source tells New Idea.
''It’s quite unprecedented and has put Tom and the controllers in a position where they need to pull the church through some extremely challenging times.''
However, it seems Tom can’t make up his mind when it comes to who he would prefer as his right-hand woman.
Despite rumours that Priscilla, 78, had left the church, a representative denied the claims in 2017.
Insiders say that Scientology remains a huge part of Priscilla’s life.
The church helped her get through losing her daughter Lisa Marie in January, just as it did when her late ex-husband Elvis died.
While Tom admires Priscilla’s devotion to their shared faith, sources say the Top Gun actor is casting his net wide, and has secret hopes to lure his former flame Cher into to the fold.
The pair famously dated in the ’80s and Cher ranks Tom in her ''top five'' lovers.
Sources believe that Tom finding a suitable superstar could be ''make
or break'' for the church, and suggest that he has a lot of work on his hands.
''There’s worry that Cher and Priscilla might not have what it takes to rise through the ranks,'' shares our source.