And the award for most bizarre performance at this year’s Oscars goes to … Nicole Kidman!
From contorting her body into cringeworthy poses to pulling faces and passionately kissing her husband Keith Urban, the actress’ turn on the champagne-coloured carpet at the 95th Academy Awards might have been her strangest yet.
In addition, a peculiar interview with Seven’s Sonia Kruger left many viewers asking what on Earth was going on? Now, we have an answer.
Sources believe Nicole’s strange behaviour was due to her being riddled with nerves over coming face-to-face with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise.
Nominated for Best Picture for producing his blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick, Tom was expected to be in the front row of the Dolby Theatre, where Nicole was also sitting. As such, an anxious Nicole was paranoid that their paths would cross.
“She was shocked to hear that Tom might be coming, given he usually skips big awards ceremonies,” reveals a well-placed source.
Insiders say Nicole was extremely worried she'd see Tom at the Oscars.
“The thought of seeing Tom had Nicole on edge for the whole lead-up to the night. Friends are under no illusion that her being so animated was down to her nerves about colliding with Tom.”
It’s believed the exes have only been in the same room as each other “a handful of times, if that” since their 2001 split, says a source.
Married for 10 years and enjoying life with their two children Isabella and Connor, Nicole, 55, has confessed she was devastated when Tom, 60, suddenly filed for divorce.
But it turns out her anxiety was for nothing, as Tom ditched the event – for the same reason!
“He did not want a run-in,” said the Daily Mail.
Instead, The Sun reported that the action star was in the Arctic Circle in an igloo during the broadcast. As you do! He was there filming scenes for the eighth Mission: Impossible film.
“You can imagine how relieved Nicole was,” dishes an insider. “She wishes he would [have] made it known sooner – it would have saved her a world of worry!”