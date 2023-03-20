Insiders say Nicole was extremely worried she'd see Tom at the Oscars. Getty

“The thought of seeing Tom had Nicole on edge for the whole lead-up to the night. Friends are under no illusion that her being so animated was down to her nerves about colliding with Tom.”

It’s believed the exes have only been in the same room as each other “a handful of times, if that” since their 2001 split, says a source.

Married for 10 years and enjoying life with their two children Isabella and Connor, Nicole, 55, has confessed she was devastated when Tom, 60, suddenly filed for divorce.

But it turns out her anxiety was for nothing, as Tom ditched the event – for the same reason!

WATCH: Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise

“He did not want a run-in,” said the Daily Mail.

Instead, The Sun reported that the action star was in the Arctic Circle in an igloo during the broadcast. As you do! He was there filming scenes for the eighth Mission: Impossible film.

“You can imagine how relieved Nicole was,” dishes an insider. “She wishes he would [have] made it known sooner – it would have saved her a world of worry!”

For more, pick up the latest issue of New Idea!