“Over the years, they have steered clear of each other,” reveals an insider.
“A lot of people don’t realise this, but Brad and Tom competed for so many roles; it was actually ridiculous. Their rivalry is one of the industry’s best-kept secrets.”
Now the competition between the stars is revving up once more.
According to Hollywood insiders, Tom, 60, isn’t too happy that Brad, 59, is starring in a new race car film.
In the untitled movie, currently in production and being backed by racing champion Lewis Hamilton, Brad plays a F1 driver who comes out of retirement to compete alongside a rookie.
He will reportedly film scenes in a modified F2 or F3 during the British Grand Prix, when no sessions are taking place on the track.
“I can imagine Tom’s nose might be a bit out of joint over this,” says one insider.
“Brad is kind of stepping on his turf a little.”
Indeed, Tom is famous in Hollywood for doing his own dangerous stunts.
Some of his recent ones include riding a motorbike off a cliff and parachuting into the gully below, to clinging onto a plane for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.
What’s more, Brad’s F1 movie is being directed by Joseph Kosinski, the man behind Tom’s mega-hit sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
“No doubt that has ruffled a few feathers too,” quips the insider.
News of this latest showdown comes shortly after Brad’s best mate, Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea, reignited the pair’s feud on Twitter.
One journalist speculated that Tom might be “the greatest actor ever” to which Flea replied, “All due respect, but you are straight tripping.”
Another source adds, “Brad confides a lot in Flea, and most of his friends are only too aware of Brad’s feelings about Tom. That’s why you’ll find his closest people, including Jennifer Aniston, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ellen DeGeneres giving Tom a wide berth.”