Rewind the clock to 1994, and the names Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise were on the tip of everyone’s tongue.

Both had enjoyed success with their respective breakout films, Thelma & Louise and Risky Business, but their names were finally in lights together co-starring in Interview with the Vampire.

The double act prompted critics to rightly predict that the new A-list had arrived.

WATCH NOW: Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt star in Interview with a Vampire. Article continues after video.