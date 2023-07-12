Today's Brooke Boney gives candid update on her egg freezing journey
She admitted that she considers it an "insurance policy".
After breaking up with her long-term boyfriend recently, The Today Show's Brooke Boney has opened up about freezing her eggs.
Embarking on this journey during pandemic lockdowns, the now-36-year-old has opened up further in a recent Today segment on the process, where she admitted she considers it an "insurance policy".
A personal video, which was aired during the segment, saw her explaining her process to the audience watching at home.
"I was doing it myself and I really, really didn't like that process, so I enlisted the help ofAlly Langdon, because she was one of the only people I was seeing each day, of course, coming into the Today Show studio," she said.
"It's something that you don't think about until you're in your 30s, and then you're like, 'If I'm going to do it, then I should probably look into that as soon as possible!'," she continued.
Brooke considers egg freezing an "insurance policy".
She explained her reasoning for going through with the process when speaking to Sunday Life.
"Because I'd just gone through a breakup with someone I'd been with for a few years, it was probably going to be a while before I'd get back to that stage with someone new. I didn't want to put pressure on myself; I didn't want to date with the intention of finding someone to do that with," she said.
In recent years, the procedure has increased in popularity - with more women deciding to take their fertility into their own hands.
Brooke enlisted the help of Ally Langdon while at the Today studios.
Retrievals, which average around $7000 in Australia, are said to be most ideal between the ages of 32 and 38.
Brooke has said she wishes to wait until she is 40 before deciding to make use of her eggs and future embryos.