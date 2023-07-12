Brooke considers egg freezing an "insurance policy". Instagram

She explained her reasoning for going through with the process when speaking to Sunday Life.

"Because I'd just gone through a breakup with someone I'd been with for a few years, it was probably going to be a while before I'd get back to that stage with someone new. I didn't want to put pressure on myself; I didn't want to date with the intention of finding someone to do that with," she said.

In recent years, the procedure has increased in popularity - with more women deciding to take their fertility into their own hands.

"It's something that you don't think about until you're in your 30s, and then you're like, 'Oh if I'm going to do it, then I should probably look into that as soon as possible!'" she said on Today.

Brooke enlisted the help of Ally Langdon while at the Today studios. Instagram

Retrievals, which average around $7000 in Australia, are said to be most ideal between the ages of 32 and 38.

Brooke has said she wishes to wait until she is 40 before deciding to make use of her eggs and future embryos.