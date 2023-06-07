The Cheap Seats is hosted by comedians Melanie Bracewell and Tim McDonald. Channel Ten

The comedian joked, "Good luck to Shirvo, he’s replacing Kochie. That's a big coffin to fill."

"Well done. All the best," he concluded.

While fellow comedian Melanie reacted with shocked amusement to the abrupt joke, she also saw the humour in Matt's televised statement as Kochie's replacement.

When the news broke, Matt spoke about his excitement to assume the Sunrise position, where he also commented on the dynamic nature of stories that are reported on the show.

He described this as "going from complete elation and excitement and happiness" to "the heartbreak and the horror and the sadness".

Melanie couldn't help but laugh at the notion that "his favourite part is the horrors".