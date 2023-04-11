The War: Australia’s Bikie Killings is coming soon to streaming. Newscorp/BINGE

Is The War: Australia’s Bikie Killings based on a true story?

In the last two years, a string of calculated murders has rocked Sydney’s southwest in what has been called “the biggest gang war in living memory”.

The deadly conflict between the bikies and individuals from the two families was reignited by the brazen shooting of senior Comanchero bikie Tarek Zahed and the murder of his brother Omar in 2022.

It only escalated from there as acts of violence plagued the city, with targets being fatally gunned down in broad daylight and a spate of drive-by shootings taking place across suburbs.

The War: Australia’s Bikie Killings, based on these true events, will delve into the dark underbelly of Australia’s underworld and the brutal conflicts that have shaped it.

The docu-series takes a look at one of Sydney's biggest gang wars. Newscorp/BINGE

What is The War: Australia’s Bikie Killings about?

The documentary was created by The Daily Telegraph as crime editor Mark Morri and crime reporter Josh Hanrahan take audiences back to the scenes of some of Sydney’s most infamous shootings.

Through exclusive interviews and previously unseen footage, the series will take a deeper look at one of the most brutal gang wars in recent Australian history.

Where to watch The War: Australia’s Bikie Killings

Premiering on Wednesday, April 26 in Australia, you can watch the new documentary on Foxtel Now by signing up here.

While you’re there, you can stream other documentaries like House of Hammer and Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama.

Stream it now on Foxtel Now, live and on-demand with a 10-day free trial. Start your free trial here.