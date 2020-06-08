There's concern that Delta Goodrem and new The Voice co-host Renee Bargh’s friendship is feeling the pressure. Getty

“Kelly and Renee bonded,” dishes our source.

“With all of Renee’s pals in Hollywood, Kelly definitely feels she and Renee have a lot more in common than anyone else on set and she’s thrilled Renee has joined the team but it’s made things a little bit awkward.”

The insider claims Delta even spoke to Renee, whom she calls her “sis” about how she was feeling completely left out.

“Delta really thought Kelly was her bestie on set but Renee joined the production and it all changed,” the source alleges.

“Renee and Kelly even started working out at the gym together and using the same personal trainer, who just happens to be a former contestant of The Voice – Brock Ashby – that’s how close they are.”

There’s no doubt it has been a tumultuous time for the reality talent show, with filming halted part way due to the COVID-19 crisis.

While the blind auditions and battles were filmed before restrictions forced production to stop, Kelly won’t be unable to return for the finals, which “Delta is very happy about”.

Despite all this, they tried their best to not show any signs of ill-feeling between them during episodes.

“They all know it would be a bad look,” the source says. “Especially for Renee being the new kid on the block.”

Meanwhile, this season of The Voice sees the return of Darren McMullen, who hosted the first four seasons of the show as well as The Voice Kids.

“Delta is a gem and it’s brilliant working with her again,” Darren, 38, tells New Idea.

As he’s also a good friend of Renee’s, this could well cause some extra drama, too!

“Darren is a bit of a stirrer so he will definitely be up to his tricks again, and trying to ruffle some feathers behind the scenes between the girls,” the insider concludes.

Meanwhile, Darren admits tension is brewing.

“You know what happens when people get comfortable – niceties go out the window and they aren’t afraid to say what they really think,” he tells New Idea.

