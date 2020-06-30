There’s been undeniable on-screen chemistry between The Voice Australia’s new co-hosts Darren McMullen and Renee Bargh. Getty

The single co-hosts took over the reins of the reality singing show following the departure of Sonia Kruger.

As the show’s founding host, returning to The Voice has been a homecoming for Darren.

However, the set insider reveals that the Scottish-born presenter’s cheeky antics were what contributed to his departure in the first place.

Darren, 38, and Renee, 33, have apparently been flirting up a storm behind the scenes! Instagram

“[H]is ego! That is why Nine got rid of him last time,” reveals the insider. “He wouldn’t behave with publicity so Nine eventually … sent him packing, replacing him with Sonia.”

And it seems not much has changed.

“Darren is very confident when it comes to the ladies!,” says our insider. “He is a very naughty boy.”

In recent weeks, Darren and Renee have shared a series of snaps on social media of them spending time together.

Clearly trying to impress the host of Extra, Darren even treated her to a private dinner, in which he cooked up some pasta for them.

