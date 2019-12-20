The royal family take part in many annual traditions throughout the festive season, but there’s one in particular the Queen takes pride in fulfilling. Getty

Following his death, George’s tradition was carried on by the Queen’s father King George VI, until she took over the responsibility when she became the ruling monarch.

Approximately 1,500 employees at Buckingham Palace generally receive the sweet gift, and until recently the pudding was purchased from either Harrods or Fortnum & Mason – which holds a Royal Warrant as grocers.

But as the publication reports, staff will now receive Tesco’s Finest Christmas Pudding, which has matured for 12 months – costing about £6 a pop (approximately $11 AUD).

News of the Queen’s sweet treats comes after it was revealed the royal family carry out another annual tradition, which was passed down from Queen Victoria.

According to Express, while many people open their festive presents on Christmas Day, Her Majesty's relatives open their gifts during an intimate soiree the night before.

The annual tradition was first started by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who apparently wanted the family to adopt the German tradition of opening presents on December 24.

Royal commentator Robert Jobson previously claimed that the Queen and her family have been following the Victorian tradition for decades since it was first introduced by Albert.

Speaking to the publication, Robert claimed the family have continued to uphold the tradition and have never steered away from it.

“On Christmas Eve when all the clan is together, the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren put the finishing touches to the 20ft Christmas tree in the White Drawing Room," Robert said.