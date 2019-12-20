The Queen will celebrate Christmas with her family at Sandringham, where they will follow one tradition passed down from Queen Victoria. Getty

Royal commentator Robert Jobson previously claimed that the Queen and her family have been following the Victorian tradition for decades since it was first introduced by Albert.

Speaking to the publication, Robert claimed the family have continued to uphold the tradition and have never steered away from it.

“On Christmas Eve when all the clan is together, the Queen's grandchildren and great-grandchildren put the finishing touches to the 20ft Christmas tree in the White Drawing Room," Robert said.

While many people open their festive presents on Christmas Day, Her Majesty and direct relatives open their gifts during an intimate soiree the night before. Getty

“Presents will be opened that day at teatime as the royals still keep to the German practice of opening their gifts on Christmas Eve.

“Gifts are laid out in the Red Drawing Room on a white linen-covered trestle table, with cards marking exactly where the piles of gifts should be put,” he added.

Following the gifting of presents, Prince Philip reportedly hosts a drink reception, starting at 7.30pm, where he is rumoured to dish out some pretty "strong" drinks for guests.

The annual tradition was first started by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, who apparently wanted the family to adopt the German tradition of opening presents on December 24. Getty

News of the Queen’s annual tradition comes after it was revealed she has listed a job advert at Buckingham Palace, which comes with one major perk.

According to the job advert, Her Majesty is looking for a new gardener who will live on the palace grounds and help “shape the future of the gardens”.

“Joining this small team of qualified gardeners, you’ll help ensure the Royal Gardens and surrounding areas of Buckingham Palace and St. James’s Palace are maintained to a high standard,” the advert states.