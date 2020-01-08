Meghan Markle is renowned for looking impeccable on the red carpet, but on Tuesday, she revealed a subtle clue, which proves she is just like the rest of us. Getty

Despite the harsh words, the majority of people praised the Duchess for being so relatable, with one fan writing: “Why make such an issue of something normal?”

Another person stated: “She looks amazing, but the sweat marks are going to drive her crazy. At least we know that she’s human and sweats. I stress sweat too.”

A third person added: “She's human after all.”

Despite cutting a glamorous figure in her neutral-toned ensemble, several eagle-eyed royalists noticed that the Duchess was also sporting an unsightly little underarm stain.

Harry and Meghan visited Canada House to meet with High Commissioner Janice Charette and thank the nation for unofficially hosting them during their recent Christmas vacation.

An update on the royal couple's Instagram account stated they wanted to “thank the High Commissioner Janice Charette and staff for the warm hospitality during their recent stay in Canada.”

The lengthy post continued:"The Duke and Duchess have a strong connection to Canada.

Stepping out for her first official visit of the year with Prince Harry at London's Canada House, the 38-year-old stunned in a chic caramel-coloured turtleneck and earth-toned skirt.

"It’s a country The Duke of Sussex has visited many times over the years and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of The Royal Family."

The royal couple reportedly also visited the Canada Gallery on Tuesday, so they could view a special exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati.

What’s more, they reportedly met with members of the High Commission team who work in a range of sectors that support the partnership between Canada and the UK.