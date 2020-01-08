The couple were all smiles on their first day back at work Getty

Harry and Meghan held hands as they left the engagement Getty

While Meghan and Harry were all smiles at the engagement, according to a body language expert, the couple may take a while to settle back into their royal roles, and appeared "anxious" during the visit.

Judi James told Fabulous Digital: “Their smiles here suggest it’s business as usual, although it is primarily Meghan sporting the wide social smiles while Harry can be seen sucking his lips inward in what looks more like a gesture of resolve and determination.

“This suggests there might be some residual feelings of pressure or anxiety as they appear in public again.”

According to an expert, the Duke and Duchess appeared "anxious" to be back out in public Getty

Judi also said that Meghan’s frequent touches of her flowing hair could hint the mum-of-one was slightly nervous about her return to duties.

“Meghan is often seen using a hair-touch gesture but this doesn’t look like a preening or a flirt ritual.

“The way she keeps her hand to her hair at chin level here suggests it could be a partial cut-off gesture, hinting at some lack of confidence about returning to the job after their break," she said.

Harry and Archie on their recent holiday in Canada Instagram

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie also spent time with the Duchess' mother, Doria Ragland, in the US during their holiday.

Prior to the trip, the couple were last seen in public together at the Remembrance Day services, with Harry doing a solo appearance at the Royal Albert Hall for the OnSide Awards.