Queen Elizabeth then said: “Oh look, Margo’s on fire!”



Burgess added: “As a quick-thinking member of staff patted it out with his hands, Margaret looked at him in horror as if to say: ‘What the hell do you think you are doing, do you know who I am?’



“The Queen’s reaction to her sister catching fire was typical of her, as I was privileged to see at first hand.”

For those wanting to see the hilarity first hand, The Queen has just listed a job advert at Buckingham Palace.

According to the job advert, Her Majesty is looking for a new gardener who will live on the palace grounds and help “shape the future of the gardens”.

“Joining this small team of qualified gardeners, you’ll help ensure the Royal Gardens and surrounding areas of Buckingham Palace and St. James’s Palace are maintained to a high standard,” the advert states.

“From regular mowing and edging, to raking and re-seeding, you’ll also maintain the shrub, herbaceous and rose borders whilst monitoring and nurturing the health of plants, and young trees.

“Helping to shape the future of the gardens, you'll plant new shrubbery, bulbs and seasonal flower displays, ensuring that they continue to provide a spectacular setting for a historic building,” the listing continued.

The advert also revealed that the applicant would receive an annual salary of £18,100 (approximately $34,000), which reflects the inclusion of provided meals and palace lodging.