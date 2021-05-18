The Queen was said to have "expressed surprise" that Meghan wore a white dress for her wedding. Getty

For the wedding ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor, Meghan wore an elegant, white sleeved gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy that had a piece of blue fabric stitched inside for a very sentimental reason.

"It was my something blue, it's fabric from the dress I wore on our first date," the Duchess revealed in 2018.

Meghan accessorised with the Queen Mary bandeau tiara and an intricate veil - the latter of which incorporated the signature flowers of all 53 of the Commonwealth countries.

"I knew that it would be a fun surprise for my now husband and he was really over the moon to find out that I would make this choice for our day together," Meghan revealed.

She added: "I think the other members of the family had a similar reaction."

The bride then changed into a halterneck number by Stella McCartney for the evening reception.

Royal sources claimed that Meghan originally wanted to wear a tiara with emeralds and when his bride was denied her choice, Harry hit the roof.

Reporter Robert Jobson previously revealed in his book Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams that the "petulant and short-tempered" Prince Harry firmly told staff before the 2018 royal wedding: “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.”

An insider said at the time: "There was a very heated exchange that prompted the Queen to speak to Harry.

"She said, ‘Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she’s given by me’."

However in the biography Finding Freedom, it was revealed that Harry actually had issues with the Queen's official dressmaker, Angela Kelly.

Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote that the redheaded royal felt the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly "deliberately dragged her feet in helping Meghan choose a tiara for their 2018 wedding day."

In their explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey this year, Meghan told the talk show queen that she and Harry tied the knot in secret before their big day that was broadcast around the world.

"Three days before our wedding, we got married — no one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'" she said.

However after critics slammed the two since a marriage legally requires witnesses, a spokesperson for the couple admitted that the Duke and Duchess “privately exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”