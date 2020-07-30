The Queen's dressmaker Angela Kelly was reportedly involved in the tiara drama. Getty

In the end, Duchess Meghan wore the Queen Mary Bandeau Tiara on her big day that was made in 1932.

"When it came to the tiara on the day, I was very fortunate to be able to choose this gorgeous art deco style bandeau tiara," Duchess Meghan said for an exhibition when the tiara was put on display.

"Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine. And that was the one that, I think, as we tried them on, stood out."

The Queen lent the Queen Mary Bandeau Tiara to Meghan on her wedding day. Getty

The explosive book has also revealed that "Meghan emboldened Harry" and that the red-headed royal had been on board with distancing himself from the public eye before she came into the picture.

"He needed someone by his side that is strong enough to weather the same storms, but also someone who wasn't afraid of breaking the rules and going against the norm," an excerpt reveals.

"What we see now is a couple doing things their own way."

Durand added: "What has struck me is Harry's commitment to put his royal birthright aside and use his voice to make a difference.

"In Meghan he found a partner in that."

"Meghan emboldened Harry". Getty

Excerpts from Finding Freedom have been released in the lead-up to its official release in August.

One revelation includes Harry's secret Instagram account under the handle @SpikeyMau5, inspired by his "favourite" Canadian DJ, Deadmau5.

According to The Express, Meghan started following the private account shortly after their first date.

"With no face visible in the profile photo, just a mouse-shaped helmet, it would have meant nothing to most people. But it was in fact Harry’s private account,” the authors claimed.

"A big house music fan, he crafted the pseudonym by using part of the name of one of his favourite DJs, Deadmau5."