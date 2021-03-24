Meghan and Harry on their wedding day. Getty

Meghan had been misleading in the interview when she told Oprah, "Three days before our wedding, we got married — no one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us.'"

Of course, it was their wedding certificate that revealed the truth, and Meghan has apparently been feeling a little red about the situation that has been taken out of context through lack of proper explanation until now.

Stephen Borton, the former chief clerk at the Faculty Office, told The Sun, "I'm sorry but Meghan is obviously confused and clearly misinformed.

The couple during their sit down with Oprah. Getty

"They did not marry three days earlier in front of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

"The Special Licence I helped draw up enabled them to marry at St George's Chapel in Windsor and what happened there on 19 May 2018 and was seen by millions around the world was the official wedding as recognised by the Church of England and the law."

The Special Licence is a document drawn up with wording from the Queen that authorises the wedding, and the official venue is included inside.

"They did not marry three days earlier." Getty

The license records Prince Charles and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland and that the couple were married with the "rites and ceremonies of the Established Church".

This awkward revelation doesn't reflect Meghan well, but to be fair, the interview was clearly very emotional, which may have made it difficult for her to explain the situation adequately.