Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with Oprah. Getty

She revealed the moment was so private no one but the Archbishop who officiated knew.

"Three days before our wedding, we got married — no one knows that — but we called the Archbishop and said, 'This thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us,'” Meghan told Oprah.

The moment clearly struck a more emotional cord than the spectacle of their actual wedding that was broadcasted to the world, so much, so they kept a little memento from the occasion.

Meghan looking lovingly at Prince Harry. Getty

Meghan shared, “So the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”

This reveal wasn’t the only insight into the Duke and Duchess’ wedding; Meghan also commented that she had an “out-of-body” experience that allowed her to feel calm during the wild festivities.

She told Oprah, “I've thought about this a lot because it was like having an out-of-body experience I was very present for," she told Oprah. "That's the only way I can describe it because the night before I slept through the night entirely, which in and of itself is a bit of a miracle.

"This wasn't our day." Getty

"And then woke up and started listening to that song 'Going to the Chapel.' And I just tried to make it fun and light and remind ourselves that this was our day — but I think we were both really aware, even in advance of that just, this wasn't our day. This was the day that was planned for the world.”

It is good to hear that despite all the drama, the loved-up couple has been able to steal moments from themselves before taking the world stage, even if they don’t keep their secret escapades private for long.