"If you don’t want to embrace royal duties full time, please be our guest," the Queen reportedly told Meghan Markle. Getty

“Exactly what Diana was saying to me. But then again, well, friends of mine have seen Meghan walking from Whole Foods supermarket on Kensington High Street with bags of food back to Kensington Palace.”

Andrew also reveals that the Queen had given Meghan the diplomatic offer to either continue acting and be a working royal like Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie or take on royal duties like Kate Middleton.

“In fairness to the royal family, in fairness to the Queen, she did give them that opportunity to go wherever they pleased," he said.

“And also, they did say to Meghan, ‘If you don’t want to embrace royal duties full time, please be our guest and continue your acting career.’ Those opportunities were open to her."

Meghan wanted to focus on her humanitarian work. Getty

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durant who wrote the biography Finding Freedom claim that Meghan did not continue pursuing her acting ambitions because there are signs she was more interested in humanitarian work.

This is not the first time royal sources have scrutinised Meghan and Harry’s statements from their tell-all.

After various sources came forward to call out Meghan’s revel to Oprah that she and Harry wed in a secret ceremony the day before their official wedding, the duchess publicly doubled back on her words.

Meghan Markle performing royal duties. Getty

According to The Sun, the couple clarified there was no actual ceremony after an official certificate revealed the truth.

A spokesperson for the couple admitted that the Duke and Duchess “privately exchanged personal vows a few days before their official/legal wedding on May 19.”

Meghan had apparently been feeling a little red about the situation that was taken out of context.