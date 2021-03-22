“The decision on whether [royals] get protection or not is not the Queen’s gift to give ... or to take away," a royal protection officer claimed. Getty

“I find it hard to believe that she would do no research prior to joining one of the most famous families in the world,” comments Alicia.

“And if there was anything she wasn’t sure about, the other female royals could have guided her if she was having any difficulties while there.”

Simon Morgan, who worked as a royal protection officer and now heads up UK security firm, Trojan Consultancy, paid particular attention to Harry and Meghan’s concern over the withdrawal of security.

The Queen (eft) and Prince Charles (right). Getty

“The decision on whether they get protection or not is not the Queen’s gift to give ... or to take away.

Protection is actually decided on by RAVEC [Royal and VIP Executive Committee],”explains Simon, adding a precedent had previously been set.

“It’s not unchartered. The York princesses, Eugenie and Beatrice, had their protection removed when they were 21 because they were no longer going to be working members of the royal family.”

Meanwhile, the security expert also weighed in on claims made by Meghan that she was forced to hand over her passport and car keys.

Princess Eugenie (right) and Princess Beatrice (left) had their security removed. Getty

“Yes, it did sound like she was trapped. It was another statement that sounds horrific, but the reality is just simple admin,” he says.

“The reality is, it’s just an admin issue so that flights can be booked, visas applied for, hotel reservations. Having the passport and all its info is vital to achieve that.”

The royal household is also scrambling to "shut down" the increasingly heated briefing war between the crown and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

In response to the bullying claims that have rocked both Meghan and the royal staff, the allegations are set to become more heated unless the Queen can pull the pin.

Royal insiders have revealed that the Queen (right) is working with her heads to "shut down the debate and take the heat off the 'institution.'" Getty

It has been reported that Meghan is seeking legal action after allegations arose from former advisers at Kensington Palace that the Duchess bullied former staff members.

Two of Meghan's personal assistants ousted that they were driven out of the household and undermined a third staff member's confidence.

Meghan's communications assistant, Jason Knauf, apparently submitted the complaint in October 2018 to protect the palace staff allegedly "coming under pressure" from the Duchess.

The Queen is taking the claims very seriously, and Buckingham Palace has handed the investigation into the bullying to a private law firm.

However, Royal insiders have revealed that the Queen is working with her heads to "shut down the debate and take the heat off the 'institution.'"

For more, pick up a copy of New Idea. On sale now!