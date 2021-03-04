The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hit back at the allegations in a new statement. Getty

In the email reported to have been sent by James, he outlined a range of “very serious” concerns about how staff were allegedly being treated inside the London home shared by both couples.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since come out to release a statement in response to the allegations:

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," the statement reads.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

The reports claimed that Jason sent the complaint after discussing the issues with a human resources chief, and a source also reportedly said that Prince Harry pleaded with his communications secretary not to send it.

And while this isn’t the first time we’ve heard stories during Meghan’s time in the Royal Family that suggested at discord with staff, it’s the first of claims that have been made about a complaint of bullying.

Buckingham Palace also released a statement of its own about the matter, saying its HR team is looking into the claims as they take bullying accusations seriously.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in 'The Times' following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article. Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.

The couple's “tell-all” interview with Oprah will air in a few days. Getty

The statement continued to add: "The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work police in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."

Meghan and Harry’s lawyers have also said that The Times was being used "by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative" before the couple's “tell-all” interview with Oprah.

The bombshell interview, which will air in the US on Sunday, will show the Sussexes speaking candidly about their lives for the first time since stepping back as senior royals in 2020.