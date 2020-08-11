You flew into Australia and had to quarantine before filming – how was that?
They bring in food three times a day and they take the dirty dishes. I thought, “How can I get this at home?” I didn’t know this what was missing in my life. I need a chef!
How do you feel about taking Lindsay’s seat as a judge?
If you think “Lindsay”, you think “Urzila Carlson”; I’ve always thought that. I feel sorry for the poor wardrobe lady that now has to dress me.
I think they still have some of her stilettos from last year they were keen on re-using. I’ve brought some Vaseline with me and I’m going to get in those shoes if it kills me.
What do you think of your Masked Singer co-judges?
If Dave Hughes is at a dinner party, it will be a good night. He’s just a funny, funny man and he knows about music. We have a little WhatsApp group – Jackie O’s really funny too.
Can you reveal something for the Aussies who may not know you well yet?
I don’t like to share the plug end when I’m sharing a bath with someone. That’s the uncomfortable end. I prefer the other end. If we were doing this interview in the hotel, I’d give you the plug end.
What type of movies do you like?
I’m a rom-com girl. All of the stuff that makes for a boring weekend, that’s me. I’ve never tried hard drugs, I like country music. I love Betty White and romantic movies.
I’m your mum! If you make a cup of tea, give me a ginger biscuit and put on Four Weddings and a Funeral, I’m living my best life.
