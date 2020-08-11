Some people may have been surprised to hear Urzila Carlson was chosen to replace The Masked Singer‘s Lindsay Lohan – and the comedian herself was one of them! Supplied

You flew into Australia and had to quarantine before filming – how was that?

They bring in food three times a day and they take the dirty dishes. I thought, “How can I get this at home?” I didn’t know this what was missing in my life. I need a chef!

How do you feel about taking Lindsay’s seat as a judge?

If you think “Lindsay”, you think “Urzila Carlson”; I’ve always thought that. I feel sorry for the poor wardrobe lady that now has to dress me.

I think they still have some of her stilettos from last year they were keen on re-using. I’ve brought some Vaseline with me and I’m going to get in those shoes if it kills me.

Urzila has revealed how it feels to take the place of Lindsay Lohan. Network Ten

What do you think of your Masked Singer co-judges?

If Dave Hughes is at a dinner party, it will be a good night. He’s just a funny, funny man and he knows about music. We have a little WhatsApp group – Jackie O’s really funny too.

Can you reveal something for the Aussies who may not know you well yet?

I don’t like to share the plug end when I’m sharing a bath with someone. That’s the uncomfortable end. I prefer the other end. If we were doing this interview in the hotel, I’d give you the plug end.

Urzila admitted she loves Betty White and romantic movies. Network Ten

What type of movies do you like?

I’m a rom-com girl. All of the stuff that makes for a boring weekend, that’s me. I’ve never tried hard drugs, I like country music. I love Betty White and romantic movies.

I’m your mum! If you make a cup of tea, give me a ginger biscuit and put on Four Weddings and a Funeral, I’m living my best life.

