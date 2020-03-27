The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

It comes after Prince Albert has denied "contaminating" Prince Charles with coronavirus after the royals both attended the same event in early March.

Prince Charles tested positive to COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus, on Wednesday.

When rumours began that the Monaco royal had passed on the virus to the heir to the British throne, Albert set the record straight.

“I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands,” Albert, 62, said on the French radio network RTL on Thursday, March 26.

“I was at the other end of the table, way far away.”

The royals attended WaterAid’s Water and Climate event in London on March 10.

Days later, Albert announced he had tested positive for the virus.

“We nodded hello to one another, so I don’t think I can really be accused of contaminating him,” Albert said on Thursday.

“There were a lot of other people around at the congress centre, and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days. [He] had a number of other opportunities to catch it.”

Prince Albert II of Monoco has become the second royal to test positive for coronavirus. Getty

Last week, Prince Albert II of Monaco became the second royal to test positive for coronavirus.

According to People, the 62-year-old monarch’s diagnosis was confirmed on March 18.

Despite the shock of the news, the palace has reportedly confirmed in a statement that Albert’s health is not a source of concern and he has continued to work while in quarantine.

The palace statement also confirmed that Albert is being closely monitored and treated by doctors from the Princess Grace Hospital.

Prince Albert’s diagnosis comes after the first royal family member to be diagnosed with coronavirus, Karl von Habsburg, was identified this week.

Albert's diagnosis was confirmed on Wednesday, after he tested for the virus on Monday. Getty

Prince Charles, 71, meanwhile, tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

"The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus," Clarence House then confirmed on March 25.

"He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland."

His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the virus.

"The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing."