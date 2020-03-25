Prince Charles , 71, has tested positive to COVID-19 , commonly known as coronavirus, Clarence House confirmed.

'The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,' the statement began.

'He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.'

His wife Camilla, 72, tested negative for the virus.

'The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.'

According to The Mirror, 'It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.'

The shock diagnosis comes after Queen Elizabeth II fled to Windsor Castle to self isolate.

Royal insiders have claimed it's likely Elizabeth will stay in Windsor while the country is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic.

A palace spokesman said: 'As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary.

'In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed,' the spokesman said.