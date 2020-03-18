Last week it was reported that Queen Elizabeth would keep calm and carry on, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Monarch returned to Buckingham Palace in London early this week after her weekend break in Windsor.
Her trip came as royal family members decided to cancel and postpone several of their trips and events amid the global pandemic, with Queen Elizabeth calling off several upcoming engagements.
The Queen recently cancelled her scheduled visits to Cheshire and Camden.
A press release from Buckingham Palace read: “As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, changes are being made to The Queen’s diary commitments in the coming weeks.
“In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, Her Majesty’s forthcoming visits to Cheshire and Camden will be rescheduled. Audiences will continue as usual. Other events will be reviewed on an ongoing basis in line with the appropriate advice.”
Prince Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles have also cancelled their royal tour due to Coronavirus fears.
Their tour was set to begin on March 17 and end on March 25, with stops in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan.
“Owing to the unfolding situation with the Coronavirus pandemic, The British Government has asked Their Royal Highnesses to postpone their spring tour to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cyprus and Jordan,” a spokesperson for Clarence House said in a statement.