Queen Elizabeth is fleeing London for Windsor as the Coronavirus pandemic worsens in the UK.

Buckingham Palace has said the Queen, 93, will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday, which is one week earlier than planned.

Royal insiders have said it's likely Queen Elizabeth will stay there while the country is in the grip of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A palace spokesman said: "As a sensible precaution and for practical reasons in the current circumstances, a number of changes are being made to The Queen’s diary.

"Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely The Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period.

"In consultation with the Medical Household and Government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by The Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed."

The Queen’s five garden parties in London this year will also be cancelled due to the virus.

The annual Maundy Service at St George’s Chapel on April 9 will also be cancelled.