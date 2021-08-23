"We’re expecting a baby boy and we couldn’t be happier,” school teacher Sarah gushes. New Idea

The tradie, 34, says the only way to describe the exciting news of their forthcoming addition is “a blessing”.

“Even though you’re trying, you don’t actually expect it to happen,” explains George, who says when Sarah told him the news, he reacted with a “what the eff?!”.

“I ran upstairs to George – there was no fancy way of telling him, [so] I just blurted it out. It was so euphoric, something we wanted so badly was happening,” recalls Sarah.

“It’s a blessing. I know how hard it can be for other people – it truly is a gift from God,” continues George, who can’t wait to become a father, insisting his opinion on life has “shifted” since learning he is set to become a father.

The couple say thankfully they’ve had some experience in the world of parenthood due to their uncle and aunt duties.

“My brother has a little girl, George’s brother has a little boy and now they’ll have a new cousin to play with,” tells Sarah, 28.

“I’m the older brother and my younger brother had a child first. He’s learnt from me growing up, but on this occasion it’s been nice getting to learn the dos and don’ts of becoming a parent,” George says.

While the couple have ruled out naming their little boy after the show’s host, Scott Cam, or even foreman Keith, they say they’ll be taking the traditional path when it comes to names.

“We’ve been googling best names, but there’s so many,” says Sarah. “Whatever we decide, it will be something traditional [and] sentimental.”

The avid renovators also reveal big plans for their little one’s nursery.

“We’re hoping it will be gender specific. We might paint the walls blue or green, have some panelling. Our nursery furniture will be beautiful warm oaks and white,” Sarah explains, before adding they’ve started thinking about baby number two already!

“Whatever we do, we want it to be a nursery we can use again in the future!”

