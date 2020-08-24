Sarah (left) and George (right) admitted that going on The Block put them under immense financial pressure. Nine

“The funny thing is, the mortgage keeps going,” George continues. “The bank keeps taking your money.”

“You go backwards financially,” Sarah adds. “We didn’t know how we would repay our mortgage ... That’s your house. That’s your home. So it was definitely concerning.”

The married couple are hoping the gamble will ultimately pay off given that contestants from previous seasons have walked away with hefty profits.

Sarah (right) and George’s (left) candid confession comes after host Scott confirmed there will be no open inspections at The Block’s Brighton location in Melbourne. Nine

Speaking to Hit FM's Fifi, Fev and Byron, Scott said while they delivered the show on time – albeit with strict new rules and after a six-week filming hiatus – open inspections are not on the cards.

“We finished the series, we got there. Unfortunately open for inspections have been canned, that's pretty obvious,” Scott told the radio hosts.

Pictured from left to right: Sarah and George, Harry and Tash, Luke and Jasmine, Daniel and Jade, Jimmy and Tam. Nine

He continued: “We normally get around 20,000 people there,” before adding that the lockdowns in Melbourne have put a hold on individual inspections as well.

When asked whether or not the show’s producers would do virtual inspections of the properties, the TV tradesman didn’t confirm one way or the other.

Despite the sad new, Scott said the all-important live auctions are still scheduled for November, although he admitted he’s not sure what's going to happen.

