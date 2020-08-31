Scott Cam (pictured) has undergone a dramatic weight loss transformation. Instagram

The 57-year-old said he realised he “needed to do something” about his weight after becoming a little too relaxed with his health habits.

“I let myself go a bit last year,” Scotty admitted.

“You know, when you’re getting old and you slow down and you realise, ‘jeez, I better pull my finger out and have a bit of a go and get back into fitness again.’”

Scott (pictured left and right) told New Idea that he's lost almost 10 kilograms since embarking on a health kick earlier in the year.

The popular TV presenter explained that he kicked off his new fitness regimen back in March when Australia went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Utilising just his home gym set-up, Scotty quickly noticed changes in his body.

“I felt good from it and I’ve kept it up,” he reveals proudly. “I lost about nine kilos.”

Followers of Scotty’s Instagram would have already seen the tradesman-turned-TV host create his home “cave gym” earlier in the year – complete with self-installed rubber matting.

Scott (pictured) started his body overhaul in March after The Block started a filming hiatus.

Since then, a lean and fit Scotty has shared snaps of himself working out in his unique fitness space.

Scotty also told us that his go-to exercise is “light weights”.

“I don’t do anything heavy because I’m too old for that,” he laughs. “I had a slight injury a few weeks ago, but I’m feeling alright now and I’ll be getting back into it shortly.”

