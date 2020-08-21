Scott Cam (pictured) previously speculated whether there would be a 2021 season of The Block after this year’s Blockheads faced the toughest season to date amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine/Instagram

“We finished the series, we got there. Unfortunately open for inspections have been canned, that's pretty obvious,” Scott told the radio hosts.

He continued: “We normally get around 20,000 people there,” before adding that the lockdowns in Melbourne have put a hold on individual inspections as well.

When asked whether or not the show’s producers would do virtual inspections of the properties, the TV tradesman didn’t confirm one way or the other.

Despite the sad new, Scott said the all-important live auctions are still scheduled for November, although he admitted he’s not sure what's going to happen.

Scott (right with Shelley Craft) recently admitted it’s too early to say for sure whether The Block will return in 2021. Nine/Instagram

“We haven't sort of gone to a plan B yet, we're just going to wait and see, and cross that bridge when we get there,” he said.

Filming of the 2020 season of the show in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton came to a grinding halt in April, when producers sent the teams back home to their families.

In May, Channel Nine confirmed that filming had resumed, after taking a six-week hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic – albeit with a host of new rules and regulations.

At the time, The Block’s executive producer Julian Cross confirmed to 9Now the show had been given the green light to recommence filming – with extra precautions in place.

Scott (pictured) said while they delivered the show on time – albeit with strict new rules and after a six-week filming hiatus – open inspections are not on the cards. Nine

According to the publication, the teams were briefed on the modified rules and, in addition to the new guidelines, everyone received a flu jab for added measure.

What’s more, all cast, crew and visitors who entered the site were subjected to daily screening assessments, which included having their temperature taken.

Furthermore, the Blockheads followed strict social distancing rules and, as such, signs were placed at the entrance to every room and throughout the site.

The Block will premiere at 7pm on Sunday August 23 on Nine and 9Now.