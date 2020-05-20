With production for The Block now back in full swing, it appears Scott Cam presenter may have shed a few kilos ahead of the show’s return. Instagram

“Training hard in the cave gym during isolation … trying to counteract my beer intake,” Scott Captioned.

He also shared his intense gym routine with Daily Mail and revealed he has been training four days a week, focusing on muscle building and has even shed some kilos.

“I have lost some weight, but it’s more about getting healthy,” Scott said.

“I’ve been a fan of the gym on and off for years. I’ve never been consistent though until I started during the break.”

Scott’s body blitz comes after he recently confessed that this season was going to be one of the most challenging ever – despite previously saying this year would be “toned down”.

Speaking during an interview on A Current Affair, Scott admitted the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic meant that this year’s Blockheads have their work cut out for them.

“Last year I said it was the biggest Block ever, we were going to tone it down, which we did,” Scott began.

“But of course, then COVID-19 turns up and now it is probably the most challenging Block we have ever done,” he added.

