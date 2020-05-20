“Training hard in the cave gym during isolation … trying to counteract my beer intake,” Scott Captioned.
He also shared his intense gym routine with Daily Mail and revealed he has been training four days a week, focusing on muscle building and has even shed some kilos.
“I have lost some weight, but it’s more about getting healthy,” Scott said.
“I’ve been a fan of the gym on and off for years. I’ve never been consistent though until I started during the break.”
Scott’s body blitz comes after he recently confessed that this season was going to be one of the most challenging ever – despite previously saying this year would be “toned down”.
Speaking during an interview on A Current Affair, Scott admitted the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic meant that this year’s Blockheads have their work cut out for them.
“Last year I said it was the biggest Block ever, we were going to tone it down, which we did,” Scott began.
“But of course, then COVID-19 turns up and now it is probably the most challenging Block we have ever done,” he added.
