The party did not go down well with viewers. Nine

Others took to The Block sub-reddit, one writing: "So that Mexican segment was pretty racist, right?"

"It kept getting worse. Just when you thought it was racist enough the eyebrows pop up on screen," another added.

Many viewers agreed that the party was "uncomfortable" to watch.

The controversy comes soon after The Block couple Ankur and Sharon shared the vile and racist threats they received from trolls in the wake of the "cheating" scandal.

The couple came under fire during a challenge which saw the teams recreate a wine from Levantine Hill winery by tasting and mixing several wines together.

Sharon and Ankur won $50,000 of wine to increase the value of their home after they Googled the tasting notes.

Ankur and Sharon have received vile racist threats. Nine

Ankur and Sharon denied they cheated, arguing there were no rules saying they couldn't look the wine up online. But on the day of the challenge, the couple were caught repeatedly lying to the other couples.

The cheating scandal caused uproar among The Block viewers, their fellow contestants, and host Scott Cam.

Following days of intense backlash, Sharon took to her Instagram to share screenshots of the vile, derogatory threats she and Ankur have since received on social media. Read all about that here.

The article originally appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.