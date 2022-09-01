The couple came under fire for ‘cheating’ during a challenge. Nine

On Wednesday night, following days of intense backlash, Sharon took to her Instagram to share screenshots of the vile, derogatory threats she and Ankur have received on social media.

"You filthy cheating Indian c**t. Get out of our f**king country. Deny all you f**king like, we all seen [sic] you search it on your f**king phones. F**king cheats, that's all you two dogs are," one disgusting Instagram DM read.

"F**k off back to your own f**king country you scrubber b**ch! Your day is coming.

Another racist message from a different troll read, "You probably should have stuck to cooking curry in the kitchen!"

Speaking to TV WEEK in the wake of the cheating scandal, Sharon and Ankur remained confident that what they did wasn't cheating.

"We weren't telling the other contestants we Googled it, because – as has been made clear by all the contestants – it's a competition and it was time for us to finally get competitive too," Sharon said.

"We knew the wine well and have been presented it many times. We knew it wasn't cheating, because it wasn't against the rules to search it."

According to Sharon and Ankur, they eventually told the teams they had the tasting notes and the others agreed it wasn't cheating.

