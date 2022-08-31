The challenge was at Levantine Hill winery Nine

Most teams start by tasting and smelling the wine to get an idea of the blend but Ankur and Sharon have other ideas.

The two head straight to Google to find the tasting notes for the 2015 Samantha’s Paddock Wine which gave them the percentages they needed to recreate the blend almost exactly.

With some quick maths the couple figure out to create their wine and finish up in nine minutes. Almost a full hour ahead of the other teams.

This left a sour taste in the mouths of everyone else.

When it comes to the judging it takes Levantine Hill’s chief winemaker barely a second to choose Ankur and Sharon’s wine as the winner.

Ankur and Sharon used Google during the challenge Nine

So did they cheat?

After the challenge Scott asks them what their winning technique was but rather than admitting they used Google the pair says they just know the wine really well. The other teams didn’t buy their reasoning.

"After the challenge, the thoughts were that Shaz and Anks obviously had to Google the recipe," Ryan said..

Omar spurs on these allegations after chatting to the winemaker.

"Apparently, Anks' [wine] was almost identical," he told the other teams.

Scott is set to confront the pair tonight Nine

However, Sharon and Ankur are confident that what they did wasn’t cheating.

"We weren't telling the other contestants we Googled it, because – as has been made clear by all the contestants – it's a competition and it was time for us to finally get competitive too," Sharon told TV WEEK.

"We knew the wine well and have been presented it many times. We knew it wasn't cheating, because it wasn't against the rules to search it."

According to Sharon and Ankur, they eventually told the teams they had the tasting notes and the others agreed it wasn’t cheating.

Scott and Shelly are due to meet up with Ankur and Sharon tonight so we’ll find out what our hosts think of the whole thing then.

WATCH BELOW: Judges left speechless in sneak peek as ‘best bathrooms ever’ are revealed