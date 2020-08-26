Daniel (left) told producers that he and wife Jade (right) are trying to "keep the peace". Nine

When George pointed out they were sharing the same plasterers who might be sharing supplies, Dan relented but asked him to ensure that the screws were replaced.

“I told them [the plasterers] to make sure they put them back because I don't want to run out either!” Dan said, before returning to his house, number three.

But after speaking with the shared builders on the phone, George later confronted Dan and seemingly tried to flip the situation, which the South Australian wasn’t having a bar of.

“Your guys are walking off and taking whatever. So, I'm missing heaps of s***!” George told Dan, who denied the accusation, before asking which supplies had been taken.

Daniel, 35 (right), came head to head with George, 33 (left), after Dan claimed he caught some of George’s builders pilfering screws. Nine

“I want to know what you're missing because I took all the stuff of the truck personally and I had my list. So, don't just say they've taken all your stuff to my joint!” Dan said.

George backtracked, before saying “whatever, they’ve gone missing”, referring to the supplies, which he claimed the tradies were sharing among themselves.

But when George tried to label the incident as a “s**t show”, Dan didn’t hold back from shutting down the remark, before setting the record straight.

Speaking to producers later on, Dan said: “George comes flying in at me, saying, ‘I'm missing this, and I'm missing that.’ He's just misplaced them! I wasn't going to take it on the chin.”

George (left) later confronted Dan (right) and seemingly tried to flip the situation, which the South Australian wasn’t having a bar of. Nine

He added: “Pick up your s***, simple as that,” before saying: “There's my first argument. Thieving mongrels!”

Despite the fallout the usually mild mannered Daniel still helped George with additional supplies, but he later told producers he and wife Jade, 34, are just biding their time.

“We’re just trying to keep the peace at the moment, but there’s definitely a few things that are on the horizon that are obviously going to be an itchy point,” he said.

The Block continues Sunday at 7pm on Channel Nine.