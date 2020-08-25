The Block's Daniel (left) and Jade (right) have revealed the heart-breaking reason why they applied to be on the reality show and what it would mean to take home the winning prize money. Nine

Speaking of the couple, host Scott Cam told viewers that if anyone needs a win in life it’s Daniel and Jade, who have accumulated a million-dollar debt as a result of the drought.

“Like many of our nation's farmers, they have been battling droughts since 2016 - and just last Christmas, they were dealt another devastating blow,” Scott said.

Dan then told producers: “Just before Christmas in 2019, I got a phone call saying that my farm was on fire. Twenty minutes later, my neighbour called me and said, ‘Daniel, it's all gone!’”

Dan (pictured) told producers that his farm was ravaged in a fire in 2019. Nine

The 35-year-old said, as a result of the fire, he and Jade, 34, have been forced to feed their cattle on neighbouring properties at a cost of $4,000 a month.

Dan went on to say that in order to “keep the wolves away from the door”, he has taken on extra work, which sees him working on the wharf or as a builder during the day.

“We are just doing what we can to keep the clock ticking,” he said.

When asked what it would mean to take home some cash on auction day, Dan and Jade – who previously auditioned for The Block three times – said it would be “life-changing”.

“The reason we applied [to The Block] was because of our daughter, Isla. We're very lucky because she's alive,” Jade began.

Fighting back tears, Jade (right) recalled how she found Isla not breathing at home, before revealing the heart-breaking diagnosis that followed her shock discovery. Nine

“She has a chromosome disorder. She's one of eight in the world to have this disorder. Isla goes to speech classes, occupational therapy, and physio weekly,” Jade said.

“We applied because just a little bit of financial support can help Daniel be around just a little bit more often. We can be a family and help each other, and Isla can get any extra help she needs.”

After coming in second in the "Beach Box" challenge, Daniel and Jade have proven they've got what it takes to win and are currently working on the spare bedroom of their 1930s home.

The Block continues on Tuesday night at 7.30 pm on Nine.