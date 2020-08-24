Pictured from left to right: Sarah and George, Harry and Tash, Luke and Jasmine, Daniel and Jade, Jimmy and Tam. Nine

“[The contestants] had just done an all-nighter,” a source reveals. “And at the time, Melbourne had had a fair bit of rain, so the surfaces everyone was walking around on were uneven.”

The perfect storm of fatigue combined with a hazardous environment led the contestant to suffer a devastating injury – the first of its kind to ever occur throughout 16 seasons of The Block.

In the moments after the injury, the contestant valiantly attempted to soldier on, with “adrenalin” keeping them going for a little while. But it was short-lived as it became clear that urgent medical attention was needed and they were rushed off to the hospital emergency department.

Scott (right with Shelley Craft) recently admitted it’s too early to say for sure whether The Block will return in 2021. Nine/Instagram

The serious nature of the contestant’s condition had huge implications for their ongoing participation in the series.

“Everyone was extremely worried, especially Scotty and Shelley,” the source explains of hosts Scott Cam and Shelley Craft.

The set insider also adds that the contestant “couldn’t move”, leaving producers with a conundrum about how they could continue on the show. “It was a sad thing to happen.”

Taking to Instagram, the network confirmed the Blockheads resumed their posts, while adopting additional safety measures to protect their health. Instagram

As a result, the contestant and their teammate had to face the possibility of forfeiting their position and not finishing the renovation – leaving The Block in crisis.

This isn’t the only disruption the show has faced this year, as it’s already been widely reported they were forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

