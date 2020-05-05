Channel Nine has revealed that the latest season of The Block has resumed filming, after taking a six-week hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nine

Filming of the 2020 season of the show in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton came to a grinding halt 40 days ago, when producers sent the teams back home to their families.

The Block’s executive producer Julian Cross on Monday confirmed to 9Now that the show had been given the green light to recommence filming – with extra precautions in place.

"The contestants' renovations will now be compartmentalised to a large degree, and the comings and goings will be able to be carefully monitored by our staff and our building supervisors," Julian said.

Taking to Instagram, the network confirmed the Blockheads resumed their posts on Monday, albeit with some additional safety measures set in place to protect their health. Instagram

According to the publication, the teams have all been briefed on the modified rules and, in addition to the new guidelines, have also received a flu jab for added measure.

What’s more, everyone who enters the site – be it tradies or contestants - will also be subject to daily screening measures, which includes having their temperature taken.

Furthermore, the Blockheads have reportedly been reminded to take heed of social distancing rules and, as such, signs have been placed at the entrance to every room at the site.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the news, with one person writing: “This will def be an interesting season once it goes to air! Can’t wait!!!!!”

Another person stated: “How exciting!!! I would never risk safety, so I know y’all are gonna do right! I love the show.”

A third person added: “Woohoo that is awesome news. Stay safe and well.”