Scott told the teams how much the were spending on tradies Nine

When it comes to builders and chippies, tradies Dylan and Jenny spent the least, coming in at $22,600. Rachel and Ryan on the other hand were spending nearly double that at $40,000.

Rachel and Ryan were also overspending on electricians. They spent $14,000 while Sarah-Jane and Tom only spent $6,500.

But the biggest shock came from the cost of plasterers. Renovation newbies Sharon and Ankur spent the most at $34,000. On the opposite end of the spectrum Oz and Omar spent only $7,500.

Even Dylan and Jenny were surprised how little Oz and Omar were spending on plasterers.

“How would you be $7500?” Jenny asked in a confessional.

“Unless they’re doing a bit of a dodgy backhander. It seems weird.”

Omar and Oz spent the least on plasterers Nine

Scott said he revealed the spending so contestants know they can barter for a better price.

The information comes during a particularly explosive week on The Block. Sarah-Jane had to leave the site after finding out her daughter is sick.

Sharon and Anukr, who recently received a barrage of racist abuse from ‘fans’, also take some time away from the site and the pressure of being on TV all the time.

This is on top of an already stressful week for the contestants as they are expected to deliver a bathroom and bedroom on Sunday.

WATCH BELOW: The Block's Sarah-Jane takes aim at Ankur and Sharon