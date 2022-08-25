Scott wasn’t impressed with Rachel and Ryan Nine

“You shouldn’t be smiling at this, because none of that money’s going into landscaping. You guys have got no money and you haven’t started. You haven’t even asked me a question about [landscaping], you haven’t even thought about it, have you?”

Ryan attempted to explain they were waiting for concept plans to come back to them before they could start on the exterior, but Scott wasn’t having any of it.

“I tell you what, in about five or six weeks’ time you’ll be doing nothing, because you’ll have no money,” he told them.

As Scott, Kyal and Kara leave the house Rachel bursts into tears.

“I just want to go home … I’m just over it,” she can be heard saying off camera.

“We’re still doing a good job bub,” Ryan said trying to comfort her.

Later that evening at Oz and Omar’s end of Ramadan celebration the incident comes up again, inciting another bout of tears from Rachel.

This time, Scott tries to explain himself.

“Sometimes I’ve got to get a bit stronger and a bit tougher,” he told her, “and you know why? Because I want you to succeed.”

This seems to cheer up Rachel, as well as some hugs from fellow contestants Jenny and Sarah-Jane.

