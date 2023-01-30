Jed and Alesia have confirmed to New Idea that they're still together. Instagram

And while the two are excited and “relieved” that they can finally go public with their relationship - Alesia revealed they’re “going to go out for dinner tonight” for their first public date post-Bachelors - an engagement still isn’t on the cards.

“Definitely nowhere near engagement… I wasn't ready six months ago, after seven weeks. And this is obviously the second time I've seen him within the six months, you know, post filming. So, I feel like we're starting from scratch. But so far, so good,” Alesia said.

When asked why they’ve lasted - Jed’s fellow Bachelors, Felix and Thomas have both announced they’ve split with Jess and Leah in the six months since The Bachelors finale was filmed - Jed and Alesia had an incredibly sweet response.

Jed and Alesia are "relieved" that they can now go out in public together... Ten

“I think 100 percent, like it just sounds so corny, but communication is so key. And also just having such a huge amount of respect for one another, just to be so supportive of each other through this whole time,” Alesia shared.

Jed went on to say that he's written multiple songs about Alesia and one is getting released very soon.

“I have a song called Solid Ground, which will come out soon, which is about her.”