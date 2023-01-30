Ten

Jed, the Machine Gun Kelly look alike, has proposed to Alesia. The drummer had a rocky start on The Bachelors (he was rejected by the first girl he went on a blind date with and then threw a tantrum about it) but he’s grown and matured along the way; hence the proposal!

However, Alesia was extremely overwhelmed when Jed asked her to marry him; especially because she's made it clear to Jed, on multiple occasions, that she doesn't want to get engaged so soon. She ultimately said, 'No,' to marriage but she did say she wanted to be with Jed. And so, the couple passionately embraced and we couldn't be happier for them!

We do really feel for Angela though, who Jed had to break up with. Angela was completely "blindsided" and visibly shocked by Jed's decision. Poor girl.

Felix, the Bachelor who was at the heart of multiple dramas this year (making out with multiple women on group dates like a toxic player, struggling with Jess’ views on monogamy), chose not to propose to anyone.

However, he didn't pull a 'Honey Badger'. Felix gave his final rose to Jess and said he wants to pursue the relationship further. She gladly accepted.

Of course, this meant Felix had to reject Abigail. She was class through and through though, and wished Felix and Jess all the best.

