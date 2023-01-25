Felix’s parents are very impressed with Abigail. Ten

“I care about Felix and I think that he deserves to know what’s happening behind closed doors and who is putting up a front that isn’t authentic,” Abigail tells cameras.

But Abigail doesn’t confess the truth about Jess to Felix; she tells Felix’s mum. “Her intentions need to be brought out tomorrow [when you meet her],” Abigail tells Jenny.

Abigail has totally sabotaged Jess’ meeting with Felix’s family and you know what? Good for her. What a play!

“I feel like there’s a lot not to like about Jessica before we’ve even met her,” Jenny tells cameras. Ooft, goodluck Jess.

Before the end of Abigail’s time with Felix and his family, during a one on one chat, both Abigail and Felix confess that they’re falling for each other. Felix then tells cameras, “Abigail is wife material.”

Next up to meet her Bachelor’s family is Alesia. And Alesia's dad and siblings come to meet Jed’s family too. Producers ask why Alesia’s mum isn’t coming and she says, “My mum thinks commercial tv is a croc of s**t”. Go off Alesia’s mum, what a legend.

Before the two families meet over lunch, Alesia admits to her family that she has deep feelings for Jed but she’s worried about the potential proposal. “I don’t know if I can say yes to marriage or a proposal after seven weeks,” Alesia says.

We then cut to Jed and we have to admit, we want a reality show like The Osbournes but starring Jed’s family. While they’re waiting for Alesia and her family to arrive, the bickering between them all is top-quality entertainment.

Angela's lunch with her family, Jed and his family went extremely well…

Ultimately, the lunch didn't go too well. Alesia’s dad is clearly unimpressed with Jed (he tells cameras that he thinks Jed is “unrealistic”) and Jed becomes extremely concerned when he learns that Alesia isn’t ready to get engaged whereas he is.

We smash cut to the next day and we get to see Angela meet Jed’s family. Again, while Jed and his family are waiting for Angela to arrive, the banter is hilarious. Channel Ten, give Jed’s family a tv show.

Angela’s lunch with Jed went much better than Alesia’s. Angela’s dad says he “doesn’t judge a book by its cover,” referring to Jed's alternative, tattoo-filled look and then the two have a sweet heart to heart about Angela and Jed’s intentions.

Angela’s dad even tears up to cameras and admits that he thinks Jed is “the guy” for his daughter. Before the end of the day, Jed and Angela confess they’re both falling for one another and it looks like Jed might be picking Angela in the finale… We’ll have to wait and see.

Moving on, we then learn that Thomas has already decided who he’s proposing to in the finale. “I’ve met the girl, I’m not interested in anybody else,” Thomas says. He then explains there’s no point for the woman he’s not interested in to meet his mother.

Therefore, we don’t get to see Lauren or Leah meeting Thomas’ mum as presumably, the producers want to keep who Thomas has chosen to propose to a secret until the finale. The suspense is killing us!

And finally, the whole Felix and Jess saga begins.

Before Jess arrives, Felix is understandably nervous; he says he feels “sick”.

Thomas tells his mum that he's met 'the one' and knows exactly who he's going to propose to in the finale.

Felix tells his family that Jess has promised him that if he chooses her in the finale she’ll be monogamous and break up with her current boyfriend, Damien. But then Jenny drops the bomb Abigail gave her.

“Abigail said she tells the girls in the house that at the end of this, when she goes back, she will still have a sexual relationship with Damien.”

“That’s news to me… If that’s the case, this ends right here, right now,” Felix says looking shocked.

However, he quickly regains composure and says, “This is a competitive environment,” suggesting that Abigail has lied to sabotage Jess. Felix then tells cameras he’s frustrated that Abigail has spoken to his mother about Jess but not him.

Jess invited her boyfriend Damien to meet Felix's family. It - obviously - didn't go well.

Finally, Jess arrives to meet Felix and his family. Jess has invited her two brothers to come along. But she’s also asked Damien to come along; that girl loves playing with fire. And to say the meeting doesn’t go well is an understatement.

The entire lunch is spent discussing Jess’ views on polyamory and whether or not she will let go of Damien if Felix chooses her. Jess repeatedly dodges the question and instead, talks about how she’s interested in the ‘experience’ of dating Felix.

Eventually, Felix’s mum, Jenny, bluntly tells Jess, “Do you know what worries me? The way you keep referring to it as an experience. It comes across as not sincere. A relationship is not an experience… And Felix, I don’t want Felix to be used as an experience.”

Felix then pulls Damien aside and weirdly gives him an ultimatum; in our opinion, he should’ve given it to Jess. Felix and Damien butt heads for a while, talking about their respective relationships with Jess but then Damien does what Felix wants: he asks Jess if she’s still in love with him and still wants to be with him.

Jess manages to never reveal whether or not she'll stop seeing Damien if Felix chooses her in the finale.

Jess artfully dodges the question again! She says she’s trying to “gather all of the information” before she makes a decision but to be honest, girl, you have all the information. Just make a decision: Damien or Felix! It’s clear you can’t have both.

Eventually, Felix, Jess, Damien and one of Jess’ brothers have a conversation together and Felix tries extremely hard to find out if Jess is in love with Damien. Damien says that it’s not Felix’s place to know that and Felix disagrees. Jess’ brother tries to interject at this point, and Damien tells him to stop talking and leave. It’s so awkward.

Finally, Felix demands an answer from Jess. He needs to know if she wants a monogamous relationship, like she said she did in the previous episode, or if she still wants to be with Damien.

“I would not feel comfortable having that conversation after all that’s happened today,” Jess says (Jess can dodge questions like Keanu Reeves dodges bullets in The Matrix). And then the episode ends with Jess saying to cameras, “I just don’t want to hurt anyone.” Too late Jess, too late.

The dramatic finale of The Bachelors airs on Sunday at 7.30pm on 10 and 10Play.